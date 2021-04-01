Sa'ar: Netanyahu dismantling the state

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for not convening the government to appoint Benny Gantz as Justice Minister Gantz's term as interim minister expires today.

''A State Without a Justice Minister - This is a continuation of the campaign to dismantle the state and its institutions by Netanyahu. Netanyahu is not from the national camp. He is an anti-national who prefers his personal well-being to the well-being of the state," Sa'ar said.

According to Sa'ar, "If this is what he dares to do in the midst of these sensitive days - one can only imagine what he will do here if, G-d forbid, he manages to form a new government."

Earlier today, former State Attorney Adv. Shai Nitzan criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to approve Benny Gantz's appointment as justice minister. In an interview with Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio) , Nitzan said: "The public is not aware of the serious consequences of this. People are shouting 'governance', and what is happening here is that the powers are being transferred to the officials."

"This is not a political issue that needs to be overcome - there can be no ministers," the former state attorney stressed. "The public does not understand the seriousness of the situation that is about to be created. We have become accustomed to the fact that there has been no new budget for two years. Here we come to a situation where there is no communications minister, and there will be no justice minister tomorrow."