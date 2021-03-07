Bennett: Halakha can't change for LGBT people

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was asked in an interview with Israel Hayom whether he would support granting rights to LGBT people and replied: "I respect every person, I think the state should grant civil rights. But I am a religious person, who cannot change the Halakha (Jewish law).

When asked what was the biggest mistake of his life, Bennett said: "Wow. After the first round, when we did not pass the electoral threshold and I was ejected from politics, I had to do some soul-searching. I have invited people I love, people who are not suckers, to tell me the full truth face to face."

''One of the things I was told was that I had to improve my accessibility. When you are a minister you have a chamber, which is very protective of you. People were hurt, and rightly so. In the end, the interpersonal issue is super important for the citizens as well as for the party members and the public.

Bennett was asked how much his wife Gilat was hurt by the attacks on her, and replied: "She is not harmed by the attacks on her at all. She has a career of her own, initially in confectionery, and in recent years in the field of sleeping instruction for children. It can be a stormy day in politics, and I come home and say to her, 'Did you hear what happened?' And it's convenient, because it keeps the house as our home, not t continuation of the work."

Is she more involved now? "She's very angry. Because my family have been Likudniks since 1996. We were in favor of Netanyahu. In 2005, when she was pregnant with Yoni, we were on a Gush Katif march against the deportation. Now she tells me, 'you have to replace him.'"

Is she involved in the campaign? "Not at all. This week she told me she takes the attacks on me very seriously, but she's not involved in the campaign. Other than making me dress more properly ... I wear what she tells me. I couldn't survive three minutes in a clothing store. It's like an allergy. I come, make my purchase and get out as quick as possible. It's a distraction."