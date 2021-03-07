Meretz chairman supports ICC decision against Israel

Meretz party chairman Nitzan Horowitz on Saturday night expressed support for the International Criminal Court’s decision to open an investigation against the State of Israel for war crimes.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 13 News, Horowitz said, "There was room for the court's decision to launch an investigation. Israel needs to ask itself what it could have done to prevent this."

The Likud said in response, "Nitzan Horowitz is abandoning the IDF soldiers who are guarding him and all of us. The decision of the court in The Hague is an anti-Semitic decision and Prime Minister Netanyahu will fight against it anywhere in the world to cancel it. Meretz, led by Horowitz, will be a partner of [Naftali] Bennett and Gideon [Sa’ar], who cannot form a government without Yair Lapid as Prime Minister. Only the Likud will form a stable right-wing government that will take care of all Israeli citizens and fight the anti-Semitic decision in The Hague."

Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party said in response, “A miserable statement by Nitzan Horowitz at the expense of IDF soldiers. No campaign justifies support for an anti-Semitic decision and it would be best if he to apologizes for his. The State of Israel, led by Gideon Sa’ar, will lead a united campaign against the decision and in favor of IDF soldiers.”

The Yamina party said, "While Bennett goes out to defend IDF soldiers on the international field, Horowitz is harming us from the inside. The heroic IDF soldiers stand guard day and night to protect the citizens of Israel, and Horowitz among them.”

“Under Bennett's leadership, no IDF soldier will be deterred from defending his people and country because of the anti-Semitism of The Hague and the hypocrisy of the left that has lost its way."