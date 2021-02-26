Will the coronavirus interfere with making Aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about his personal experience and ordeal with the coronavirus.

Minskoff strongly believes that one should take the vaccine if they need it.

This virus is NO HOAX. Minskoff states that it is a dangerous illness that should be avoided at all costs.

He postulates that the threat of the corona virus does not have to slow Aliyah. Minskoff advises to stay focused and as well informed as possible. Do not allow negative reports and naysayers to discourage you from making Aliyah, HaShem’s most sacred mitzvah.