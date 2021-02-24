Pelosi speaks to Netanyahu

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our nations & Congress’s unwavering support for a safe & secure Israel,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We discussed COVID response & our shared hope for regional peace, including a just, stable & enduring 2-state solution,” added Pelosi.

Pelosi’s conversation with Netanyahu comes a week after US President Joe Biden phoned the Prime Minister for the first time since taking office.

The White House said following the conversation that Biden “affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation.”

“Together, the leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran,” added the statement.

“The President emphasized US support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world. He underscored the importance of working to advance peace throughout the region, including between Israelis and Palestinians.”

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and told him the US believes in a two-state solution to solve the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict.

"The Biden Administration's believes the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state," Blinken told Ashkenazi during the call, according to the State Department.