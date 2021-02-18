Biden affirms 'steadfast commitment to Israel’s security' in call with Netanyahu

The White House on Wednesday released a statement following the conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to the statement, during the conversation Biden “affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation.”

“Together, the leaders discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran,” added the statement.

“The President emphasized US support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world. He underscored the importance of working to advance peace throughout the region, including between Israelis and Palestinians.”

“Together, they affirmed their shared interest in continued strategic cooperation to confront the many challenges facing the region,” concluded the statement.

Biden later tweeted about the call, and wrote, “I spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu and affirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to our ally Israel’s security. Our teams are in constant touch to strengthen US-Israel strategic cooperation on all regional security issues, including Iran.”

The Prime Minister's Office said earlier on Wednesday that "the conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour. The two leaders noted the long-standing personal connection between them and said they would work together to further strengthen the strong alliance between Israel and the United States."

Biden and Netanyahu discussed the continuation of the recent peace agreements, the Iranian threat and the challenges of the region and agreed to hold additional talks.

"The president congratulated the prime minister on his leadership in the fight against the coronavirus and the two exchanged views on how to deal with the pandemic," the Prime Minister's office added.