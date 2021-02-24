Isolation for returnees from abroad to be enforced with digital bracelet

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher on Wednesday decided that along with extending isolation in hotels for a limited period, an immediate program will apply to supervise home isolation using a digital bracelet.

At the same time legislation will be promoted in the coming week that will allow both the pilot program's expansion and activation of additional supervision alternatives, resolving the need for isolation hotels.

The Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus Management on Wednesday morning approved requiring isolation in a designated "Corona hotel" for everyone entering Israel until March 9.

This, after the mandate requiring isolation in a hotel on Tuesday evening expired, allowing those arriving in Israel to isolate themselves where they wished. In addition, everyone who was isolated in a hotel was allowed to return home to continue their isolation period.