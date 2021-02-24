Government to reinstate quarantine hotels for those arriving in Israel

The Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus Management on Wednesday morning approved requiring quarantine in a designated quarantine hotel for everyone entering Israel until March 9.

Quarantine will last 14 days without coronavirus tests, or 10 days for those who do two tests, both of which come out negative, in accordance with existing protocols.

Requests for exemptions will be examined on an individual basis by the Health Ministry's committee in Ben Gurion International Airport.

Those who have proof of vaccination or recovery from coronavirus will be required to present proof of negative coronavirus tests before boarding the plane and upon arrival in Israel, but will not be required to quarantine, as per Health Ministry protocol.

The requirement will go into effect after it is approved by the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, the mandate requiring quarantine in a hotel expired, allowing those arriving in Israel to quarantine where they wished. In addition, everyone who was quarantining in a hotel was allowed to return home to continue their quarantine.

According to coronavirus czar Professor Nachman Ash, between December 2020 and January 2021, 1,701 coronavirus carriers entered Israel, infecting 2,683 Israelis, for a total of 4,384 coronavirus cases connected to those returning from abroad.