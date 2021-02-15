2,000 arrivals per day: Everything you need to know about Israel's new plan

The draft plan to partially reopen Israel's skies is slated to go into effect on Sunday, February 20, 2021, and allow up to 2,000 people into Israel every day.

The plan, approved on Sunday, allows approximately between eight and ten planeloads of passengers each day, depending on the aircrafts' exact sizes.

According to Israel Hayom, passengers will still require approval from the Exceptions Committee, and one of the conditions for arrival will be that the person left Israel prior to January 25, when the skies closed.

Since the skies closed, only a few thousand people have been allowed into Israel, in part due to the dilemma of how to place the incoming travelers in quarantine hotels. Now, Israel is preparing to accommodate the travelers, and anyone who arrives in Israel other than recovered coronavirus patients and vaccinated individuals will be required to quarantine in a hotel.

Israel Hayom emphasized that every person traveling to Israel will be required to test for coronavirus less than 72 hours before his flight takes off for Tel Aviv, and test again upon landing. This requirement will also apply to recovered coronavirus patients and vaccinated individuals.

In addition, foreign airlines will operate flights parallel to those of the Israeli airlines.

Since the beginning of February, 5,897 Israelis have arrived in Israel, along with 1,000 foreigners bearing special permits, the site noted.