European powers: Iran losing chance to fully realize 2015 deal

Britain, France and Germany warned on Friday that Iran risks losing the chance to fully realize the 2015 nuclear deal after starting to produce uranium metal in the latest violation of the accord.

In a joint statement quoted by AFP, the three signatories to the 2015 deal said that “in escalating its non-compliance, Iran is undermining the opportunity for renewed diplomacy to fully realize the objectives of the JCPOA.”

“We reiterate that Iran has no credible civilian justification for these activities, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon,” the statement added.

The statement noted that under the nuclear deal, Iran committed not to engage in producing or acquiring uranium metal for 15 years.

“We strongly urge Iran to halt these activities without delay and not to take any new non-compliant steps on its nuclear program,” it said.

The statement comes two days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran has started producing uranium metal, which can be used to form the core of nuclear weapons, in violation of the 2015 deal.

Russia, another signatory to the agreement, on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint, though it also said it understands “the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran”.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Current President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement but has stressed he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has repeatedly made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Mahmoud Alavi, warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if the international sanctions on Tehran remain in place.

