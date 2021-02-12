Russia urges Iran to show 'restraint' as it enriches uranium

Russia on Thursday urged Iran to show restraint after it started producing uranium metal in a new breach of the limits laid out in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"We understand the logic of their actions and the reasons prompting Iran. Despite this it is necessary to show restraint and a responsible approach," Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to AFP.

The comments came a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran has started producing uranium metal, which can be used to form the core of nuclear weapons, in violation of the 2015 deal.

Ryabkov said Iran's move demonstrated Tehran's "determination not to put up with the current situation."

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement nearly three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic, in turn, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

Current President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement but has stressed he would return to the 2015 agreement if Iran returned to compliance with it.

Iran has repeatedly made clear that it will not renegotiate the original agreement.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Mahmoud Alavi, warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if the international sanctions on Tehran remain in place.

“Our nuclear program is peaceful and the fatwa by the Supreme Leader has forbidden nuclear weapons, but if they push Iran in that direction, then it wouldn’t be Iran’s fault but those who pushed it,” said Alavi.