COVID infection rate plummets, just 4,922 new infections

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive fell to the lowest level in over a month on Thursday, according to data released by Israel’s Ministry of Health Friday morning.

Just 4,922 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed Thursday, with only 6.7% of all tests conducted coming back positive. That’s down from 7.6% of tests carried out Wednesday, 7.8% of tests from Tuesday, and 8.9% of tests Monday.

There are now 65,360 known active cases of coronavirus in Israel, with 1,551 COVID patients hospitalized.

Of those, 985 are in serious or critical condition, down from 1,008 on Thursday, falling to the lowest level since January 8th.

Of the 985 patients in serious condition, 304 are on respirators.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 5,286, including 15 deaths reported Thursday.

Thus far, 3,765,771 people, or 40.87% of the population, have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 2,396,547 of those people, or 26.01%, having received both doses.