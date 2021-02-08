Sa'ar position on sovereignty depends on coalition partners

During a special broadcast by Mako and the Israel Democracy Institute dedicated to the March 2021 elections, young voters were invited to ask party leaders all the difficult questions they could muster.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said: "I have no problem with haredim being in the coalition, as long as they understand that they have to work and earn a living, go to the army, and study core studies. It can't be that the burden of this country will always fall on a shrinking group of people who go to the army and pay taxes. If there's a determined government here, it wouldn't happen. I don't boycott or disqualify them, but they should know that we aren't willing to be run over anymore, and we won't be blackmailed."

Regarding the Judea/Samaria sovereignty issue, Lapid said he opposes and that "I have no problem with construction inside the settlement blocs, but I do have a problem with construction outside the settlement blocs because it prevents us from reaching a future agreement with the Palestinians. There's no other choice but to separate from the Palestinians, and the job of a government is to think long-term."

New Hope Party Chairman Gideon Sa'ar said in the broadcast: "We're in a time today when there are no ideological gaps between the parties. The government that will be formed after the elections will first have to work to rehabilitate the economy, and to rebuild the health care system and the education system. Most of the challenges are more internal, in Israeli society. Therefore, there is an objective possibility for those who are not in the same ideological political camp to sit together.

"If I am a partner with parties whose position regarding a permanent settlement is completely different from my position, I will not agree to concessions on the Land of Israel. But I do not think that dramatic things will happen in the coming years in the political field," Sa'ar noted.

Regarding appointing an external expert as finance minister, Sa'ar noted that, "I will propose to my partners in the future coalition to remove the role of finance minister from the coalition political game, and try to reach an understanding around a professional who will help us get Israel out of the economic crisis."