Will there be a third dose of coronavirus vaccine?

Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis on Thursday morning spoke about the possibility that the coronavirus vaccine might not be effective enough against the South African mutation.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal, Dr. Alroy-Preis said: "If the vaccine is less effective against the mutation, we will consider the possibility of a third dose."

"As of two days ago, 63 people who received the second dose contracted coronavirus. Of those, five are hospitalized in serious or critical condition. That's just 0.0014%."

She emphasized that the number of coronavirus cases has not yet seen a significant drop.

"There are 7,600 confirmed cases today, and we still haven't received the data from the hospitals. I hope we will begin to see a drop in the numbers of seriously ill patients."

Meanwhile, Pfizer has announced that a preliminary study showed its vaccine to be effective against the South African mutation, and that the company will tweak its vaccine to be effective against all emerging coronavirus mutations.