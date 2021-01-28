Health Ministry: Thirty-four die of coronavirus in a single day

A total of 7,668 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, out of 85,827 test results received, for a 9.2% positivity rate, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

As of Thursday morning, 1,132 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, with 306 on ventilators. A total of 4,609 people have died of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirty-four people died on Wednesday - a drop from 66 and 50 on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition, 2,849,353 Israelis have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,497,681 have received the second dose and are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced his intention to extend the current lockdown, explaining: "The British mutation is raging across the world and it has also entered Israel. We managed to stop it, we need to take it down and ensure that no new mutations that we are not even aware of enter."

Earlier this week, in an attempt to prevent coronavirus mutations from spreading in Israel, the Israeli government voted to ban air travel, including for Israeli citizens.