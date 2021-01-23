Larry King, 87, dies after contracting COVID-19

Talk show host Larry King died on Saturday at 87.

No cause of death was reported, but on January 2, CNN reported that King had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for over a week.

"Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview", CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour wrote, "His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. Everyone wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace".

"Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers", New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote, "He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends".

"Larry King was a legendary radio and tv pioneer", Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote, "I always loved doing his tv shows and occasionally he would ask me to guest host while he was on vacation. One with Jack Hanna and animals from the Columbus Zoo remains a favorite. Larry will be missed but he left fond memories". Gingrich occasionally filled in for King as a guest host.