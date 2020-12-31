Netanyahu: 'Be vaccinated and get life back on track'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, visited the Clalit Health Services vaccination facility in Tira.



"I have spoken 13 times with the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer and several times with the CEO of Moderna", Netanyahu said, "I asked them why people are not being vaccinated and they replied that there is no reason not to be vaccinated. In the protocols, one sees 95% success for the two vaccines. It is safe. It provides us with protection. It provides our family with protection. It provides our country with protection".



"We brought millions of vaccines here", he added, "more than any other country in the world relative to its population and we brought them to everyone: Jews and Arabs, religious and secular. Everyone can – and needs to – be vaccinated".



"This will give us the possibility of reopening commerce, cafes and restaurants. Businesspeople will be able to fly to make deals in Dubai; we now have a peace agreement with them. We will be able to hold safe weddings. It is possible to emerge from this. A small injection and we will be able to get back to living. I have a request for everyone: Come and be vaccinated".



Netanyahu added, in Arabic: "Go be vaccinated".

"Come be vaccinated and get life back on track. This is what needs to be done", he said, "I thank Clalit Healthcare Services and the other HMOs which are doing fantastic work. I have brought the vaccines and you are giving the vaccines. The whole world is amazed at Israel. They are writing that Israel is a wonder. We will emerge from this together".



"My goal is to reach 5.5 million vaccinated people", Netanyahu concluded, "This is enough to be done with this. There will also be enough for 9 million citizens and the truth is that there will be more. I congratulate you for coming to be vaccinated and hope that many more will come."