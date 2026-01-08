Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday slammed Lebanon's claims that it has achieved control over southern Lebanon.

"Despite the statements published today in Lebanon, the facts remain that extensive Hezbollah military infrastructure still exists south of the Litani River," the Foreign Ministry said. "The goal of disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon remains far from being achieved."

The Ministry continued, "Israel acknowledges the decision of the Lebanese government to address the disarmament of Hezbollah and some of the efforts the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) have made in this context. Nevertheless, these efforts are limited."

"Hezbollah continues to rearm with the support of Iran, whose foreign minister is arriving today for a visit to Lebanon. Hezbollah is rearming faster than it is being disarmed. Furthermore, it is regrettable that there are instances of cooperation between elements within the LAF and Hezbollah."

The Ministry noted, "It should be emphasized that the IDF's strikes against Hezbollah do not delay the goal of disarming the organization - on the contrary, they advance it."

"Israel expects LAF efforts to disarm Hezbollah to continue south of the Litani and throughout all other parts of Lebanon, in full accordance with the ceasefire agreement."

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stressed the importance of hewing to the November 2024 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement , stressing its importance for Israel's security.

"The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed," the PMO statement read.

It emphasized, "This is imperative for Israel's security and Lebanon's future."

"Efforts made toward this end by the Lebanese Government and the Lebanese Armed Forces are an encouraging beginning, but they are far from sufficient, as evidenced by Hezbollah's efforts to rearm and rebuild its terror infrastructure with Iranian support."

The statements are a response to the Lebanese Army's declaration that it has full control over the area south of the Litani River.

"In implementation of the decision of the Lebanese Cabinet issued on August 5, 2025, the Army affirms its full commitment to assuming and exercising exclusive responsibility for maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, alongside all security agencies, particularly in the area south of the Litani River," a Lebanese Army statement posted on social media read.

The statement added, "In this context, the Army affirms that its plan to restrict arms has entered an advanced stage, following the effective and tangible achievement of the objectives of the first phase on the ground. This phase focused on expanding the Army's operational presence, securing vital areas, and establishing operational control over the territories that have come under its authority in the south of the Litani sector, with the exception of the lands and positions that remain under Israeli occupation."

In recent months, the Hezbollah terror group has been working to rebuild its military capabilities, and the Hamas terror group has also begun building infrastructure in southern Lebanon. Recent reports indicate that Israel is weighing another operation on the northern border, to eliminate the terror groups' renewed capacities.

Lebanese authorities charged the Lebanese Armed Forces on August 5, 2025 to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by the end of December 2025.