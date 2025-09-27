Lebanon on Saturday commemorated the anniversary of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah's elimination, with the terror group's current Secretary-General Naim Qassem promising to continue the battle against Israel.

In his remarks, Qassem called on the Lebanese government to fulfill its obligations regarding the reconstruction of Lebanon, Israeli withdrawal, cessation of Israeli attacks, and the release of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel.

Qassem also emphasized that his terror group would not disarm. He also stated that the Lebanese government should prioritize national sovereignty and prevent Israel from remaining in Lebanon. He called on the government to correct its "great mistake" regarding its decisions to disarm Hezbollah.

According to local media, Iran’s National Security Council Chairman Ali Larijani arrived in Beirut to participate in the anniversary events.

Al Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated channel, on Saturday published the last known photo of Nasrallah, showing him inside Hezbollah’s operations command center just days before his killing. Present with Nasrallah in the photo is Mohammed Habib Khair al-Din, known as Haj Hassan, who served as Nasrallah’s secretary and previously as secretary to Imad Mughniyeh, a former head of Hezbollah's military wing who was killed in 2008. Haj Hassan was killed alongside Nasrallah in the Israeli strike.