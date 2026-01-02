Israel is considering an operation in Lebanon in order to eliminate the threat from the Hezbollah terrorist organization, according to a report on Friday by Kan 11 News, which cited two sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed expanding Israeli strikes in Lebanon with US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Florida earlier this week.

As part of the US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization was required to disarm, beginning in areas south of the river that border Israel.

Lebanese authorities charged the Lebanese Armed Forces on August 5 to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by year’s end.

Hezbollah, however, has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and has repeatedly vowed to keep its arms.

The Kan 11 News report stated that, under the cover of the ceasefire, Hezbollah has managed to recover to some extent, and Israelis say the Lebanese government is standing helpless in the face of the terror organization.

The sources added that the Trump administration is not ruling out the possibility of an Israeli operation against Hezbollah, but noted that Netanyahu was asked to wait with the decision to allow for further dialogue with the Lebanese government.

