Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a televised address on Monday, condemning the Lebanese government's recently announced plan to disarm the terror organization by the end of the year. His comments came during a memorial for Ayatollah Sayyed Abbas Mousawi, former Hezbollah leader, and were dedicated in part to the memory of the group’s so-called “resistance martyrs.”

Qassem opened by praising the legacy of Mousawi and other Hezbollah figures, framing their violent campaigns as foundational to the organization’s continued operations. He warned that the effort to remove Hezbollah’s weapons—a move widely supported by the West and many in Lebanon—would be met with opposition from the group’s base, stating, “We will not abandon the weapon that defends our nation. Those demanding its removal must first remove the occupation.”

Hezbollah's deputy leader dismissed the Lebanese cabinet’s decision as illegitimate and foreign-imposed. “This is not a national decision. It is an American text, expanded by Israel and adopted by the government,” he said. “The United States supervises this government and supports the enemy. Lebanon’s sovereignty is at risk.”

Qassem lashed out at Lebanese voices who claim Hezbollah’s role has become obsolete, asserting, “Resistance is faith and will. It is a national and patriotic duty. It is not an army, but it stands beside the army to defend the homeland.”

Continuing his narrative of victimhood, Qassem blamed Israel for the country’s instability: “If Israel ceases its violations and withdraws from occupied lands, we are prepared to discuss a national defense strategy. Until then, the resistance will remain armed.”

He accused the Lebanese government of failing to uphold national sovereignty, insisting, “You are responsible for restoring sovereignty before any talk of disarmament. Sovereignty comes before economy, development, or reforms.”

Qassem urged Hezbollah supporters to mobilize in the face of growing pressure to disarm, calling for a week of activism. “Let this be a week of action. Go to social media, speak to ministers, write articles, and take to the streets. Say clearly: we will not allow the resistance to be disarmed.”

In one of the speech’s most threatening moments, Qassem warned that the government’s plan would lead to chaos: “You are leading the country toward strife and civil war. There will be an explosion from within. The people will not be silent.”

Concluding his speech, Qassem declared that Hezbollah’s arms are non-negotiable, regardless of public or international demands. “Our path is resistance. Our arms are not for internal use. They are to defend against occupation and protect our land. We will not give them up. The alternative is submission to the enemy—and that we will never accept.”