Nearly one week after his son, Benaya, was wounded in combat on the Lebanese border, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich came to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya to thank the medical teams that tended to his son and visit Benaya's peers who are hospitalized as well.

The Minister spoke with the wounded soldiers, including his son's friends who were injured with him, and listened as they recounted the moments of their injuries and their rehabilitation process.

During the visit, the minister stopped and personally thanked the medical staff and military officials who accompanied the wounded from the moment of their evacuation from the battlefield through their hospitalization.

"I came back here today to say thank you to the staff members who saved the lives of my son and his friends. The doctors, nurses, cleaners, volunteers, and soldiers from the Ram 2 medical unit and the Givati casualty department. Thank you everyone, on by behalf, and on bahalf of all the parents and families, and on behalf of the entire people of Israel," Smotrich stated.