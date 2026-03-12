תיעוד ראשון ממצלמות הגוף של כוחות צה"ל בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF published footage on Thursday filmed with a camera mounted on IDF troops raiding Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Over the past week, IDF troops conducted targeted night operations and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in Hezbollah compounds in southern Lebanon. The sites targeted in the operation belonged to the ‘Radwan Force' Unit.

As part of the activities, the troops and the Israeli Air Force leveraged precise fire and artillery in order to target the Hezbollah infrastructure.

The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a result of the terrorist organization's decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel.