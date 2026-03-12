IDF strikes Hezbollah’s command centers across Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Thursday evening completed several waves of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IDF struck several Hezbollah command centers, from which Hezbollah terrorists operated to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians.

The statement noted that the Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically embeds its infrastructure within the civilian population across Lebanon. This is another example of the organization’s cynical exploitation of Lebanese civilians for its terrorist activities.

It also noted that prior to the strikes, measures were taken to minimize the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

“The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel," the statement stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF announced that overnight, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Muslim Tabaja, a commander of the Iranian Imam Hossein Division. Additional senior commanders were also eliminated.

The Imam Hussein Division is a military force used by the Iranian Quds Force to strengthen the Iranian axis and to operate against the IDF and Israeli civilians.

The division is composed of thousands of terrorists across the Middle East, and it serves as a force-employment method, providing Hezbollah with significant capabilities.

The IDF also stated that it eliminated the Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" southern Lebanon unit commander in southern Lebanon.

So far, over 100 terrorists have been eliminated, and more than 60 Radwan Force command and control centers have been dismantled.