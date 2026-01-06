תקיפת מטרות חיזבאללה וחמאס בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Monday conducted precise strikes against terror infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations in several areas in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted several weapon storage facilities and military structures, both above and below ground, that were used by Hezbollah to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and against the State of Israel, as well as to rebuild its military capabilities.

Additionally, the IDF struck Hamas weapons production sites in southern Lebanon, which were used for the organization’s military buildup and for carrying out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

The IDF noted that these terror infrastructure sites were located within civilian areas, constituting yet another example of the terrorist organizations’ cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields for terrorist activity.

It further stated that, prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including advance warnings to the population in the area.

“The terrorist organizations’ activity at these sites constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to the State of Israel," said the IDF.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel," it clarified.