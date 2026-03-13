The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) reported on Thursday that the terrorist who carried out the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, is a Lebanese man named Ayman Ghazali, originally from the town of Machghara in the Beqaa Valley.

According to the report, the attacker allegedly wanted to avenge the deaths of his two brothers, Qassem and Ibrahim Ghazali, who were killed in an IDF strike on the town last week.

So far, US authorities have not released the terrorist's identity or any details about him, so this information has not been confirmed by an official source.

The attack occurred at about 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, when the attacker crashed his car into the synagogue.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots soon after the vehicle crashed into the building. The vehicle also caught fire.

Police forces were called to the scene and were able to eliminate the shooter.