Israeli security forces recently foiled a planned Hamas infiltration attempt targeting Israeli communities in northern Israel.

Two weeks ago, the IAF carried out strikes against terrorists operating at a Hamas training compound in southern Lebanon.

“The military compound that was struck had been used by the terrorists for training and preparation in order to plan and carry out terror operations against IDF forces and the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, 14 people were killed and four wounded in that strike.

Intelligence information recently cleared for publication revealed that the cell had been operating from Lebanese territory and was planning to infiltrate communities in the Galilee, apparently to carry out terror attacks against civilians or attempt a kidnapping.

According to security officials, information regarding the planned infiltration was received in advance, leading to the activation of intelligence and operational measures to thwart the plan before it could be carried out.

Full details of the operation and the cell have not yet been cleared for publication.

The IDF stated: “IDF forces are constantly working to detect and thwart infiltration attempts from every front and will continue to act decisively to ensure the security of northern residents.”