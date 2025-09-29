Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic mayoral candidate in New York City, declared Sunday that US President Donald Trump and his billionaire donors “will not dictate” the outcome of New York City’s election.

His comments came hours after Mayor Eric Adams withdrew from the race , amid reports that he had been pressured by the White House to do so.

“Donald Trump and his billionaire donors may be able to determine the actions of Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo, but they will not dictate the results of this election,” Mamdani said during an MSNBC interview on Sunday night. “This continues to be the same election as it was when we started on October 23rd.”

Adams, who had been running as an independent since April, exited the race just over three weeks after pledging to stay in. Earlier this month, he reportedly met with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss a possible role in the administration.

The Trump administration’s offer was reportedly intended to clear the path for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is also running as an independent, to defeat Mamdani, known for his anti-Israel stance.

Mamdani, who defeated Cuomo and others to secure the Democratic nomination over the summer, criticized Trump’s alleged attempts to narrow the field.

“Donald Trump has spoken time and again about how he wants to narrow this race, how he wants to use every tool at his disposal to try and stop this campaign for affordability,” Mamdani said. “And we’re seeing amidst all of that here, yet again, the moment where he is shaping this race.

“But we’re going to show him that New Yorkers are tired of his politics and they’re tired of being priced out of the city,” he stated.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism and has treatened to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he visits New York City.

Despite his controversial stance on Israel, New York Governor Kathy Hochul officially endorsed Mamdani earlier this week.

In her endorsement, Hochul stated that she discussed with Mamdani “the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally. I’ve been glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly. I look forward to working together to make sure New Yorkers of all faiths feel safe and welcome in New York City.”