Governor Kathy Hochul has officially endorsed Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, following two months of cautious distance.

The endorsement, published in The New York Times on Sunday, makes Hochul the latest high-profile Democrat to back the 33-year-old Democratic frontrunner, and puts new pressure on other top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both of whom have withheld their backing.

Hochul initially refused to endorse Mamdani after his stunning primary victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo in June.

In her endorsement, Hochul acknowledged their disagreements, stating, “In the past few months, I’ve had frank conversations with him. We’ve had our disagreements. But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support.”

Hochul also expressed confidence that Mamdani had “courage, urgency and optimism.”

She stated that she discussed with Mamdani “the need to combat the rise of antisemitism urgently and unequivocally. I’ve been glad to see him meet with Jewish leaders across the city, listening and addressing their concerns directly. I look forward to working together to make sure New Yorkers of all faiths feel safe and welcome in New York City.”

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

Hochul had recently said that she told Mamdani that he needs to make amends with the city’s Jewish community.

Jeffries stated in July that he plans to meet with Mamdani and added that Mamdani’s failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" will "be part of our discussion."

The House Democratic leader emphasized the need for Mamdani "to reassure" the Jewish community and others that "he’s going to stand up for their safety and security."