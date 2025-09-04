In a dramatic twist to New York City's mayoral race, advisers to US President Donald Trump have reportedly discussed offering Mayor Eric Adams a position in the administration - potentially an ambassadorship - in a bid to clear the field and weaken the chances of Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to three sources familiar with the matter, the maneuver aims to bolster former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s third-party candidacy against Mamdani, whose rise has alarmed business leaders and political moderates and who has come under fire for his anti-Israel views.

The discussions, which have unfolded over several weeks, have taken on new urgency as the campaign season enters its final stretch, according to the Times. Conversations have also included the possibility of a role for Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, though he has publicly rejected interest in a Washington post.

Cuomo lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani but is running as an independent , as is Adams, who has vowed to “save” New York from Mamdani. Previous reports indicated that Trump held multiple phone calls with Cuomo and was considering involvement in the race in order to prevent Mamdani from winning - reports denied by Cuomo.

While Adams has acknowledged receiving numerous job offers, he maintains he is still campaigning. “I’ve never had a problem finding jobs as I transition,” he said, adding, “That’s not what I’m looking for right now.”

Mamdani responded to reports of White House involvement by condemning “backroom deals” and “corrupt agreements,” calling them an “affront to our democracy.”