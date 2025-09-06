New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that he will remain in the race for re-election, dismissing speculation that he might suspend his campaign amid mounting allegations and political pressure.

Adams, who is running as an independent, faces Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming November election. Despite reports suggesting that the Trump administration may offer him an ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia in an effort to sway the race, Adams made clear his intentions.

“Serving New Yorkers as their mayor is the only job I’ve ever wanted,” Adams stated. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made lowering crime, improving schools, building housing, and cutting costs for working families - and I remain the best person to lead this city forward.”

He added, “While I will always listen if called to serve our country, no formal offers have been made. I am still running for re-election, and my full focus is on the safety and quality of life of every New Yorker.”

Adams’ announcement follows reports that he might step aside. The New York Times reported that the Trump administration’s offer was intended to clear the path for Cuomo, who is also running as an independent , to defeat Mamdani.

On Thursday, it was reported revealed that Adams recently traveled to Miami, where he met with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff. Adams confirmed meeting “several political figures” during the trip, which he described as being for “personal issues.”

President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday, saying Mamdani is likely to win unless two of the three major candidates drop out.

“I don’t think you can win unless you have one-on-one, and somehow he’s gotten a little bit of a lead,” Trump said. “I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one-on-one, and I think that’s a race that could be won.”

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist, has been the presumptive frontrunner since defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June. Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, is also in the race, though New York City has historically leaned Democratic in mayoral elections.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)