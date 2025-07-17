New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday that she told New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani that he needs to make amends with the city’s Jewish community.

Speaking in an interview on MSNBC, Hochul said she told Mamdani, “‘You have a lot of healing to do with the Jewish community. Many of your words have been hurtful and hateful to people in their interpretation.”

“No one should have to worry about being in the city and feeling less safe because of who the mayor is and their religious beliefs. So that was important. I raised that concern,” Hochul added.

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel bias, including his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada".

At a recent mayoral forum at B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, Mamdani was confronted by fellow candidate Whitney Tilson, who accused him of inciting antisemitic mobs. Mamdani responded by quoting far-left Israeli activists and reiterated his belief in equality for all lives. He further pledged that if elected, he would ensure New York complies with international law, including honoring potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court against figures such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Mamdani avoided a direct answer but stated he would ensure his actions do not violate international laws.

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently condemned Mamdani for his anti-Israel statements, noting he condemned Israel on October 8, 2023, the day after Hamas’s attack on Israel, rather than denouncing the terrorist organization.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he plans to meet with Mamdani to discuss issues of public safety, specifically as they relate to the Jewish community.

In an interview with Punchbowl News, Jeffries stated that Mamdani’s failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" will "be part of our discussion." The House Democratic leader emphasized the need for Mamdani "to reassure" the Jewish community and others that "he’s going to stand up for their safety and security."