New York Governor Kathy Hochul drew a clear line between herself and incoming New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on issues relating to Israel.

Speaking at a press conference in her Manhattan office and quoted by Politico, Hochul rejected Mamdani’s pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“No, I do not, and the New York City mayor does not have the power to do that,” she said.

Mamdani, who has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, has vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the arrest warrant that was issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The governor also voiced support for outgoing Mayor Eric Adams’ executive order , issued Wednesday, which blocks city investments or pension funds from discriminating against Israel.

“I’ve taken action to protect investments in Israel in the past and will continue to do so,” Hochul affirmed.

Hochul was also asked about Mamdani’s spokesperson Dora Pekec’s recent criticism of the Park East Synagogue that hosted Nefesh B’Nefesh. During that event, an anti-Israel protest outside the synagogue saw demonstrators chanting “death to the IDF” and “globalize the intifada”.

Asked about the anti-Israel protest afterwards, Pekec said Mamdani “discouraged the language” used at the protest but also rebuked the synagogue, saying “these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law”, though she did not explain what about the work of Nefesh B’Nefesh can be construed as violation of international law.

Following the outcry, Mamdani shifted his tone , telling the New York Times, “We will protect New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights while making clear that nothing can justify language calling for ‘death to’ anyone. It is unacceptable, full stop.” The clarification omitted any criticism of the synagogue and emphasized protection of Jewish institutions amid rising antisemitism.

Hochul said, “I do not agree with that assessment” when asked about Pekec’s remarks. She added, “The individuals trying to attend events at their synagogue were subjected to abhorrent behavior. And I will tell you this, I am very interested in protecting the rights of individuals to worship in any location.”

Hochul endorsed Mamdani’s candidacy for mayor, after previously saying she had told Mamdani that he needs to make amends with the city’s Jewish community.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)