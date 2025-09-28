New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced he is withdrawing from the mayoral race, a move that comes amid intensifying calls for him to step aside in order to consolidate opposition to socialist anti-Israel candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Adams, who had been polling in fourth place behind Mamdani, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, made the announcement in a video message, highlighting achievements from his first term, including crime reduction, housing initiatives, and managing the migrant crisis.

"Although our successes... I know I cannot continue my campaign," Adams stated. He did not endorse another candidate but urged his successor to continue building on the current administration's progress.

The decision follows increasing pressure from political figures and internal discussions, including overtures reportedly from President Donald Trump’s administration, which had considered offering Adams a federal appointment. Those talks ultimately collapsed.

Adams also addressed his previous indictment on federal corruption charges, which were dismissed earlier this year, acknowledging the impact on his credibility and campaign viability. "Many are skeptical of me after my historical indictment," he said.

Despite ending his campaign, Adams will remain on the ballot for the November 4 election, alongside other independent candidates who have also suspended their bids.

The current political landscape suggests Cuomo is the strongest contender to challenge Mamdani in a head-to-head race. However, Sliwa has indicated he will remain in the contest, complicating efforts to unify opposition to Mamdani.

Adams’ administration has faced multiple controversies during his tenure, including criminal investigations involving key aides. While Adams was not implicated in the recent charges, the scandals have cast a shadow over his leadership.

In his farewell, Adams affirmed his commitment to public service, saying, "This will not be the end of my public service. I will keep fighting for our city no matter what because I am a New Yorker."