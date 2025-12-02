Harmeet Dhillon, the United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, spoke at the Israel Hayom conference in New York, sharply criticizing the city’s incoming leadership over its handling of antisemitism.

“The mayor-elect of New York Zohran Mamdani is an 'antisemitic demagogue.' That's a fact,” Dhillon said, pointing to the increase in hate crimes, assaults, and restrictions on access to synagogues across the city.

She emphasized that federal authorities, including the Department of Justice and the FBI, are actively investigating incidents targeting Jewish communities in New York, New Jersey, and beyond. “When we find it, we protect Jews,” Dhillon said, highlighting the government’s commitment to civil rights enforcement and community safety.

Dhillon’s remarks come amid growing concerns about the rise of antisemitic incidents in major US cities. She stressed that combating hate requires active oversight and swift legal action, underscoring the federal government’s role in defending vulnerable communities.

Mamdani has already come under fire for his response to the antisemitic protest outside the Park East Synagogue last month, where protesters called for violence against Jews.

Dora Pekec, spokesperson for Mamdani, told Fox News Digital that Mamdani has "discouraged the language used at last night’s protest and will continue to do so."

Pekec went on to criticize the synagogue for hosting a Nefesh B'Nefesh event about aliyah to Israel. "He believes every New Yorker should be free to enter a house of worship without intimidation, and that these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law."

Pekec's remarks have been criticized for victim blaming and for making the false claim that Jews moving to Israel or learning about moving to Israel is illegal.