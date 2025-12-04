Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the New York Times' Dealbook forum on Wednesday, offering a resolute defense of Israel’s military achievements in Gaza and issuing a stark warning to the West regarding the threat posed by the Iranian axis.

Speaking with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is standing at a critical juncture where "history beckons." He rejected calls for a Palestinian state and dismissed the legal cases against him as a distraction from existential national missions.

Addressing the ongoing conflict and the recent UN Security Council vote on President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Netanyahu was clear that while diplomatic efforts are crucial, military pressure remains the primary driver of security. He credited the combination of military force and the American-led coalition for recent successes in hostage releases.

"The battering that the Iran axis received opens up many possibilities," Netanyahu told Sorkin. "We went into the last stronghold of Hamas in Gaza City. They didn't believe we'd do it... And the combination of those two pressures brought Hamas to its senses."

The Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing doctrine regarding the region. "In our neighborhood, and I venture to say now in all the areas of the world, the way you achieve peace is peace through strength," he said. "If you're weak, you invite aggression, and nobody makes peace with the weak. You make peace with the strong."

When pressed on the Saudi demand for a path to a two-state solution as a condition for normalization with Israel, Netanyahu firmly rejected the premise, citing the failure of the disengagement from Gaza.

"There was a Palestinian state. It's called Gaza. That's exactly what it was," Netanyahu stated. "We didn't get peace. What we got was the most horrific massacre of Jews since the Holocaust."

He highlighted the overwhelming consensus within the Knesset, noting that 99 members voted against being forced into a Palestinian state. "People say, look, there has to be a solution with the Palestinians. But it's not one in which they don't recognize the Jewish state... They indoctrinate their children with textbooks that are calling for children to become suicide bombers."

Regarding the Palestinian Authority (PA), Netanyahu dismissed the idea of them governing Gaza, calling the organization "very corrupt" and noting they have not held elections in years. "They cannot pay terrorists to kill more Jews," he added.

Netanyahu launched a blistering critique of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the rise in global antisemitism, drawing a direct line between medieval blood libels and modern anti-Zionism.

"The same lies that were leveled at the Jewish people are now being leveled at the Jewish state," he explained. "We don't carpet bomb. We don't do Dresden... We send our soldiers, some of whom die, trying to clear out these booby traps."

When asked about threats by New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani regarding a potential arrest of Netanyahu if he were to visit the city, citing the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, the Prime Minister was undeterred. "Yes, of course I will [come to New York]," he said.

Netanyahu also openly discussed his request for a pardon from President Herzog regarding his ongoing corruption trial, which he described as a "witch hunt" that has collapsed into absurdity.

"I received a Bugs Bunny doll 29 years ago, and I received some cigars and champagne bottles. That's what this trial is about," Netanyahu said, noting the enormous waste of time required by court attendance. "I think history beckons... The needs of Israel are such that to spend another two, three years in this nonsense where this trial has just collapsed, it's become a joke."

Despite the challenges, Netanyahu expressed optimism about Israel's future, particularly in the fields of AI and technology, provided the nation remains secure. He made it clear he has no intention of stepping aside.

"When history is within reach, you don't step aside. You step forward. And that's what I'm doing," Netanyahu concluded. "We will change the face of the Middle East. We will win this war."