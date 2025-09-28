IDF and Border Police forces operated overnight in the village of Al-Qubeiba, north of Har Adar, to demolish the home of terrorist Mutna U'mar, who was killed immediately after carrying out the shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

Umar carried out the Ramot Junction shooting together with terrorist Mohammed Taha, murdering six Israeli civilians were murdered and injuring dozens of others.

Murdered in the attack were Levi Yitzhak Pash, who worked at Kol Torah Yeshiva; Yaakov Pinto, 25, an immigrant from Spain who married a few months before the attack and lived in the Ramat neighborhood, working as an instructor at Yeshivat Hedvat HaTorah; Yosef David, 43, from the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem; Yisrael Matsner, 31, from Jerusalem; Dr. Mordechai Steintzag, 79, owner of “Dr. Mark” bakery; and Sarah Mendelson, 60, a resident of the city.

In the aftermath of the terror attack and in addition to mapping and demolishing the terrorists' homes, Defense Minister Israel Katz also ordered the imposition of a series of civil sanctions on the relatives of the terrorists who carried out the murderous attack in Jerusalem and residents of their villages.

Katz instructed the demolition of illegal structures in the villages and the revocation of 750 work permits and entry permits to Israel. The decision was made in accordance with the recommendation of the security establishment and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian.