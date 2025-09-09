צה"ל נערך להריסת בתי המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע בצומת רמות צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the Binyamin Regional Brigade operated on Monday night in the villages of Qatanna and Al-Qubeiba to map out the homes of Mohammed Taha and Mutna U'mar, the Palestinian Arab terrorists who murdered six Jews in Jerusalem's Ramot Junction that morning.

The forces continue to search the area and question suspects, including the terrorists' family members.

Following the terror attack, IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited an observation point overlooking the area from which the terrorists who carried out the attack earlier today in Jerusalem came.

Zamir held a situational assessment in the field together with the Commander of Central Command, MG Avi Blot, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller, the Commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade, and additional commanders.

“We are here following a very severe attack in the heart of Jerusalem. I ordered a full closure of the area from which the terrorists came. We will continue with a determined and ongoing operational and intelligence effort, we will pursue terror cells everywhere, and we will thwart terrorist infrastructure and its organizers. We must study, investigate, and draw the necessary lessons," the Chief of Staff stated.