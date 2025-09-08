Levi Yitzhak Pash, Yaakov Pinto, and Yisrael Matsner, Yosef David, and Dr. Mark were named as five of the seven victims of a Jerusalem terror attack.

The Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem announced early Monday afternoon that yeshiva employee and maintenance man Levi Yitzhak Pash was one of those killed in a Ramot Junction terror attack.

The Monday morning terror attack left six dead, including Pash, and 12 others injured.

In a statement, the yeshiva said that Pash "did many good deeds, gave of his money, and often occupied himself with learning Torah." The statement also added that Pash was well-known in the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem as a dedicated person who was always involved in acts of kindness.

His funeral will leave from the yeshiva later on Monday.

Yaakov Pinto, 25, is a newlywed who immigrated from Spain.

Yisrael Matsner, 28, lived in Jerusalem.

Yosef David, 43 years old from the Ramot neighborhood, was murdered on his way to yeshiva, with his holy books still in his hands.

Dr. Mordechai Steintzag, also known as "Dr. Mark," 79 years old and also a resident of Ramot, owned "Dr. Mark's Bakery" in Beit Shemesh; he immigrated to Israel from the US decades ago.

Sarah Mendelson, 60 years old from the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem, was also murdered in the attack.