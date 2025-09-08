The Bnei Akiva movement announced today (Monday) that the victim of the deadly attack this morning at the Ramat Junction in Jerusalem was Sarah Mendelson, a member of the movement's leadership.

Mendelson worked for many years as the Director of Public Relations in the movement's treasury and was murdered on her way to work at the national headquarters offices in the Nayot neighborhood of Jerusalem.

In the movement's statement, they wrote, "Blessed be the True Judge. Bnei Akiva is mourning and grieving the murder of our dear friend and movement leader, Sarah Mendelson, may her memory be blessed, who was murdered this morning by wicked individuals in the attack in the Ramat neighborhood."

The movement added, "The movement and the entire Bnei Akiva family send condolences and embrace the dear family during this difficult time."

In the fatal attack, six people were murdered, including Levi Yitzhak Pash, who was on his way to work at the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem. The yeshiva stated that the victim was "a man who did many good deeds, generous with his money, and constantly studying Torah," adding that he was well known throughout the Bayit Vegan neighborhood as a dedicated person who acted with kindness. His funeral will take place later today from the yeshiva.

Another victim was Yaakov Pinto, a 25-year-old immigrant from Spain who had recently gotten married; Yisrael Matsner, 28, from Jerusalem; Yosef David, 43, from the Ramat neighborhood, who was murdered on his way to study at the kollels with his books in hand.

The fifth victim was Mordechai Steintzag, known as Dr. Mark, 79, a resident of Ramat and the owner of "Dr. Mark’s Bakery" in Beit Shemesh, who immigrated from the U.S. decades ago. The sixth victim is Sarah Mendelson.