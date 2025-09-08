זירת הפיגוע אוהביה שרעבי

Twenty people were injured and four murdered in a shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

Seven of the victims were evacuated to hospitals in serious condition.

Initial investigations indicate that the terrorists opened fire using automatic weapons, shooting at a Line 62 bus and a hitchhiking stop full of people. According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists boarded the bus and began shooting at the passengers' heads from close range, using automatic weapons. An unconfirmed report said the terrorists boarded disguised as inspectors.

Two terrorists were shot dead, apparently by an IDF soldier, and police forces are conducting extensive searches of the area, cordoning it off and searching for additional terrorists. Large numbers of police forces are at the scene. It is believed that the terrorists used a Carlo submachine gun, manufactured in Judea and Samaria.

Avi Swissa, a United Hatzalah EMT, said, "I was driving at the junction and I heard gunfire. This is a very serious scene. Some of the injured are unconscious. Large numbers of United Hatzalah forces are acting at the scene to provide initial medical aid to the injured."

MDA paramedic Nadav Tayeb added, “We arrived at the scene in large numbers immediately after receiving the report of shooting casualties. When we got there, we saw people lying on the road unconscious, near the sidewalk and a bus stop. There was widespread destruction at the scene, shattered glass on the ground, and great commotion. We began providing medical treatment to the injured, and we are continuing at this time to treat the wounded and evacuate them to hospitals.”

MDA paramedic Fadi Dekaidek described: “This was a very severe scene. We arrived with large forces and immediately began triaging the injured and providing medical treatment to several casualties with varying degrees of injury, including those in serious and critical condition. The wounded were lying on the road and sidewalk near a bus stop, some of them unconscious. We continue to evacuate the injured to hospitals quickly while providing life-saving medical care.”

This is a developing story.

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: איחוד הצלה

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: ארגון נהגי האוטובוס הסתדרות לאומית

credit: אביב הרץ/TPS

credit: תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

credit: אביב הרץ/TPS