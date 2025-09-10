In the aftermath of the terror attack in Jerusalem that claimed the life of Levi Yitzchak Pash, his daughter, Tamar, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to pay tribute to her father.

“My father was a unique person,” she said. “He had hands and a heart of gold. He helped everyone who needed help. He never talked about it, never charged any money."

Levi Yitzchak Pash

Levi Yitzchak Pash, who worked as a maintenance manager at a yeshiva, was also a devoted Torah scholar and an IDF soldier. "It was important to him - even before he went to study Torah - to join the army. He really loved Israel, and never left the country."

As a father, Levi Yitzchak Pash brought joy, knowledge, and the love of the land into his family’s life. “He made us laugh, cracking jokes all the time. No matter where we were going in Israel, he could point at any mountain and tell us what part of history happened on that mountain."

In the face of current societal tensions and divisions within Israel, Tamar emphasized her father's belief in unity and kindness. “He would always say not to judge a book by its cover. He would teach that everyone must do their best to make the world better without choosing a side. Just do what we do the best we can - and be kind."