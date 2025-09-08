תיעוד ממצלמת קסדה של פארמדיק מד"א בדקות הראשונות של הפיגוע בשכונת רמות בירושלים מד"א

Levi Yitzhak Pash, who worked as a maintenance worker at the "Kol Torah" Yeshiva in Jerusalem, was murdered this morning (Monday) in the deadly shooting attack at the Ramat Junction in Jerusalem today (Monday).

He was standing at the bus stop with another staff member from the yeshiva. A man driving a car stopped and offered to take them to the yeshiva, and both entered the car.

At an unexpected moment, a person appeared and asked to join the ride, as he needed urgent medical treatment at the hospital. Levi Yitzhak, who was already sitting in the car, got out to accommodate the request. Five minutes later, the horrific attack occurred, and he was murdered.

Pash, 57, was a resident of Tel Tzion and had worked for years as a maintenance worker at the "Kol Torah" Yeshiva. His colleagues describe him as a devoted and beloved person, well-known throughout the Bayit Vegan neighborhood of Jerusalem.

He leaves behind his family, and just yesterday evening, he attended a wedding in his wife's family in Beitar Illit. Family members say he was known as a giving person who was always ready to help anyone who turned to him.

His funeral will take place today at 4:30 pm from the Shamgar Funeral Home in Jerusalem and will continue at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.