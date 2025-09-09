Minister of Defense Israel Katz on Monday instructed the imposition of a series of civil sanctions on the relatives of the terrorists who carried out the murderous attack in Jerusalem and residents of their villages.

Katz instructed the demolition of illegal structures in the villages and the revocation of 750 work permits and entry permits to Israel. The decision was made in accordance with the recommendation of the security establishment and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghassan Alian.

Overnight, IDF troops operated in the villages of Qatanna and Al-Qubeiba to map out the homes of Mohammed Taha and Mutna U'mar, the Palestinian Arab terrorists who carried out the attack.

צה"ל נערך להריסת בתי המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע בצומת רמות צילום: דובר צה"ל

The forces continue to search the area and question suspects, including the terrorists' family members.