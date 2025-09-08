Mordechai Steintzag was among the victims murdered by Palestinian Arab terrorists on Monday in a shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

79-year-old Steintzag, a certified cardiologist, immigrated to Israel from the United States several decades ago. In Ramot, he was known as Dr. Mark.

After observing a lack of awareness about healthy living in Israel at the time, Mordechai opened a small bakery that sold bread made from healthy flour.

"Dr. Mark's Bakery" became a chain, with several branches, the main one being in Beit Shemesh. Steintzag was seen as an expert in healthy breads and developed products that are nutritious while still tasting good.

Residents of the Ramot B. neighborhood remembered him as being involved in the community and a contributor to neighborhood life. Ten years ago, he donated a Torah scroll to the local synagogue, and he was known to be charitable and kind.

The details of the funeral will be published later.