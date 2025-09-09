Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz published a joint statement this evening (Tuesday) following the IDF airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar earlier this afternoon.

"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of neutralizing the senior leadership of Hamas. Defense Minister Katz fully supported this proposal," the statement began.

"This afternoon, in light of an operational opportunity and after consultations with all heads of the security apparatus, and with full backing, the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister decided to carry out the directive given yesterday to the IDF and the Shin Bet, executing it with precision and effectiveness.

"The Prime Minister and Defense Minister considered the operation fully justified, given that the Hamas leadership initiated and organized the October 7 massacre and has continued to carry out murderous operations against the State of Israel and its citizens since, including taking responsibility for the murder of our citizens in yesterday’s attack in Jerusalem," the statement concluded.

Six people were murdered in a terrorist shooting attack at a bus station in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem yesterday.

This afternoon, Israel launched an airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha targeting Hamas leaders. Four Hamas leaders, Khaled Mashal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah, were reprotedly eliminated in the airstrike, according to the Saudi Al Hadath channel. Al Jazeera published a Hamas official's claim that the Hamas leaders survived.

The Prime Minister's Office stated following the airstrike: "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."