Y., the yeshiva student from Jerusalem who neutralized one of the Palestinian Arab terrorists who murdered six Jews at the Ramot Junction, recounted the moments when he understood that he was at the scene of a terror attack and that he had to react.

"That morning, there were very unexplainable public transportation delays, and that's how I found myself at the Ramot Junction, which is not a place I frequent. There were hundreds of people there, and the truth is, it felt quite unsafe. A thought crossed my mind that if there were a terror attack, it would not end well," Y. told Kan Reshet Bet radio.

He added, "We heard the first shots. It took me a few seconds to get my act together. People began to shout 'terror attack' and run. At first, I joined them, but after a few steps, I stopped. I understood that I can run faster than most of the people at the bus stop. There was a woman there with an electric wheelchair. I understood that she had no chance in this situation, so I turned around and went back to the scene."

At this point, he joined another haredi civilian, who was armed as well. "He's an especially brave man, a true hero. He came outside the bus stop and jumped behind the bus. We didn't charge forward immediately; we took cover, trying to shoot using the sights, having only ten bullets in my clip."

He recounted: "The battle ensued in stages; the terrorists got a bit further away, they got a bit tired, and I took the opportunity to move forward and charge behind a cement barrier. The entire time they were shooting at us. In the end, I lay down behind another barrier, and from there we managed to hit the first terrorist. He fell, and his partner came to help him, so we shot him too. At that point, we ran out of ammunition, and the soldiers from the Hashmonaim Brigade joined us."

When the battle with the terrorists concluded, Y. looked around at the scene in terror. "It was a very tough sight. To see Jews lying in their blood on the ground of the Land of Israel. Simple people, some elderly. The terrorist didn't fight police or soldiers; he fought simple people who were standing at a bus stop without any ability to defend themselves.

He also explained why he chose not to share his identity: "I personally don't want this exposure. But it is important for me to convey this message: I managed to save lives, and I found the strength to fight. If I hadn't acted this way, I would have regretted it my entire life."