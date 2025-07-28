A photo of 5-year-old Osama al-Rakab has gone viral, used to falsely depict Israel as responsible for his condition, claiming Israel is starving children.

However, al-Rakab has not been starved by Israel, , the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported. In reality, al-Rakab suffers from a genetic illness unrelated to the war, which is responsible for his condition. And left Gaza with his mother and brother, and is now being treated in Italy.

"The Facts: Osama suffers from a serious genetic illness unrelated to the war," COGAT tweeted. "On June 12, we actively coordinated Osama's exit from Gaza with his mother and brother through the Ramon airport."

"He is now receiving treatment in Italy."

COGAT stressed: "Tragic images rightfully stir strong emotions, but when they’re misused to fuel hatred and lies, they do more harm than good. Don’t let compassion be exploited for propaganda. Check the facts before parroting blame."