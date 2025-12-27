Italian police today (Saturday) arrested nine people suspected of raising millions of euros for Hamas by presenting the activity as fundraising for Palestinians in Gaza. In addition, arrest warrants were issued for two other suspects residing outside the country's borders.

Italian law enforcement officials believe that those involved in the case transferred a total sum of about 7 million euros to individuals located in Hamas-controlled or affiliated areas in Israel.

According to local media reports, among the detainees is Muhammad Hannon, president of the Palestinians' association in Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the police operation, and said, "Hannon was assessed by investigators to be 'the leader of Hamas's Italian cell.'"

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said, "The veil has been lifted on behaviors and actions that ostensibly were intended to assist the Palestinian population, but in practice served to support Islamist organizations."