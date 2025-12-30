Israel issued a statement clarifying its policy toward international NGOs operating in Gaza, saying that as of Jan. 1, 2026, organizations that failed to renew their registration will no longer be permitted to operate.

According to the statement, NGOs were notified of the new requirements in March 2025, given nearly ten months to comply, and granted a good-faith extension allowing interim operations. Groups that did not complete the process were informed their authorization would expire on Jan. 1, 2026, with an orderly withdrawal required by March 1, 2026.

The registration requirement, Israel said, is intended to prevent the involvement of terrorist elements and to safeguard the integrity of humanitarian activity, citing past cases of abuse. Authorities stressed that registration remains open, applications may still be submitted, and reviews are ongoing.

Israel said most registered NGOs are currently operating in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so, emphasizing that approximately 99% of humanitarian aid is unaffected. Assistance to Gaza, the statement added, continues uninterrupted through the UN, donor governments, the private sector, and more than 20 approved international organizations that completed the registration process.

The move follows longstanding Israeli allegations that Hamas has exploited humanitarian frameworks during the war. Israel has repeatedly accused UNRWA of infiltration by Hamas and misuse of facilities and aid, charges the United Nations has denied.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs said the organizations losing permits failed to meet updated requirements to disclose information on staff, funding, and operations. It accused Doctors Without Borders (MSF) of not clarifying the roles of certain staff members allegedly linked to Hamas and other terrorist groups. About 25 organizations-roughly 15% of NGOs operating in Gaza-did not have their permits renewed.

MSF did not immediately respond. Israel previously accused some of its staff in 2024 of involvement in military activity, an allegation the organization denied.

Other affected groups include the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE International, the International Rescue Committee, and branches of Oxfam and Caritas, which provide services such as food distribution, health care, and education.

While international organizations criticized the regulations as overly restrictive, Israeli officials said the measures are necessary to prevent the exploitation of humanitarian aid. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said humanitarian assistance is welcome, but abuse of aid channels for terrorism will not be tolerated.

COGAT said the affected organizations account for less than 1% of aid entering Gaza and stressed that humanitarian assistance will continue through approved channels.